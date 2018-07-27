Quinn will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The 25-year-old speedster is hitting .296/.349/.439 with two home runs and 13 steals (on 14 attempts) in 98 at-bats at Triple-A, with injuries once again cutting into his availability. His elite speed makes him a worthwhile add in deeper leagues for those chasing steals. Look for him to serve as the fourth outfielder and as a pinch-running option off the bench.

