Phillies' Roman Quinn: Headed to big leagues
Quinn will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The 25-year-old speedster is hitting .296/.349/.439 with two home runs and 13 steals (on 14 attempts) in 98 at-bats at Triple-A, with injuries once again cutting into his availability. His elite speed makes him a worthwhile add in deeper leagues for those chasing steals. Look for him to serve as the fourth outfielder and as a pinch-running option off the bench.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart