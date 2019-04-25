Quinn (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Quinn suffered a right groin strain during Wednesday's win over the Mets, and the issue is apparently serious enough to warrant a stay on the injured list. This is an unfortunate break for the speedy outfielder, who only recently returned from an oblique injury. He'll be eligible to return May 5, should he prove ready. In the meantime, Dylan Cozens was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.