Phillies' Roman Quinn: Heads to bench
RotoWire Staff
Sep 5, 2020
Quinn will sit Saturday against the Mets.
Quinn has been the primary option in center field for the
Phillies this season, though he doesn't have an everyday role, as he sits for the 14th time in the team's first 35 games Saturday. Adam Haseley starts in center field in his absence. More News
