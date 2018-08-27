Phillies' Roman Quinn: Healthy and leading off
Quinn (hamstring) is back in the Phillies' lineup, leading off for the first time this season while playing center field.
Quinn sat out Sunday's contest after tweaking his hamstring while diving for a ball Saturday. He's back after missing one start and will be playing a key role in the lineup. He hasn't hit higher than seventh yet this season, but it's hard to argue with the promotion based on how he's performed so far this year, as he's hit an impressive .357/.379/.518 with five steals in 24 games.
