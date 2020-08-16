Quinn was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with an undisclosed injury, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Sadly, unavailability has been the theme of Quinn's career to date, and his injuries often pop up right when he's in a groove at the plate. The 27-year-old outfielder has been limited to 121 MLB games over parts of four seasons since debuting in 2016. Scott Kingery, who is starting in center field and batting ninth Sunday, figures to be the primary center fielder going forward.