Quinn is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants.

Quinn will take a seat for the third straight game against a right-handed starting pitcher, which seemingly signals that he's viewed as a short-side platoon partner in center field for Mickey Moniak. Neither Quinn (.284 OPS) nor Moniak (.143 OPS) have provided much from an offensive standpoint since Adam Haseley (personal) was placed on the restricted list, so it may not be long before the Phillies abandon the platoon and call up Odubel Herrera from the alternate site to handle center-field duties.