Quinn has going 3-for-9 at the plate through his first four spring games but has also struck out five times.

Quinn is one of a number of rather evenly-matched options competing for playing time in center field for the Phillies this spring. The competition thinned out a bit when Adam Haseley suffered a groin strain last week which is expected to keep him out through Opening Day. Quinn is making a decent enough case for himself, but the strikeouts are problematic for a player who really needs to maximize his contact in order to show off his excellent speed. He struck out in 33.6 percent of his plate appearances last season. Mickey Moniak and Odubel Herrera appear to be ahead of Quinn if all that matters is spring performance, with Moniak's two homers helping him stand out from the pack, but there's still time for Quinn to emerge as the favorite.