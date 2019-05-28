Quinn (groin) could embark on a rehab assignment over the weekend, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Quinn has been on the shelf with a Grade 2 right groin strain since April 25, so once he's finally cleared for a rehab assignment, he figures to need at least a handful of games to get back up to speed. He should factor into the mix in center field once he's activated.

