Phillies' Roman Quinn: Not in Thursday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Quinn is out of the lineup Thursday against the Mets.
Quinn started the last two games but will take a seat while mired in a 2-for-23 slump. Adam Haseley receives the start in center field Thursday for Philadelphia.
