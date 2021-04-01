Quinn is out of the lineup for Thursday's game versus Atlanta, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

After winning out over Odubel Herrera for the backup center field job in spring training, the switch-hitting Quinn looked like a candidate to work in the short side of a platoon at the position with the lefty-hitting Adam Haseley. However, that may not be the case, as Haseley was awarded the Opening Day start against Atlanta southpaw Max Fried. Quinn -- who has gone 35-for-40 on stolen-base attempts through parts of four seasons in the big leagues -- should still get the opportunity to put his wheels on display when he subs into games as a pinch-runner or late-inning defensive replacement, but it may be tough to extract meaningful fantasy value from him if he isn't even making regular starts against lefties.