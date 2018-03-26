Phillies' Roman Quinn: Optioned to Triple-A
Quinn was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Stephen Gross of the Morning Call reports.
Quinn was battling for a bench spot on the Phillies' Opening Day roster, but his odds of making the team shrunk after Scott Kingery's extension was announced. The decision to send Quinn down means that Pedro Florimon appears to have won the Phillies' final roster spot. With the ability to play center field and potentially provide cover at shortstop, Quinn is probably first or second in line for a promotion in the event of an injury. If and when that happens, his blazing speed could net fantasy owners a few steals, but he's unlikely to play regularly enough to be worth owning in most leagues.
