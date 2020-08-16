site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Out of Sunday's lineup
Quinn is not in Sunday's lineup against the Mets.
He is hitting .353 with one home run and one steal in 17 at-bats over his last five games. Scott Kingery will start in center field and bat ninth.
