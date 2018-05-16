Quinn was placed on the minor-league disabled list with a right middle finger sprain Tuesday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's yet another tough break for Quinn, who continues to earn his injury-prone reputation. The timing is particularly poor for the young outfielder, as he had a chance to get a tryout in right field with both Aaron Altherr and Nick Williams struggling at the major-league level. Provided the injury isn't too serious, however, Quinn could still push for a promotion at some point this summer, and could provide a speed boost for fantasy owners should he find his way to significant playing time. Prior to the injury, he was hitting .289/.340/.444 with a pair of homers and 12 steals in 23 games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.