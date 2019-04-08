Quinn went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts while playing nine innings in center field Sunday for High-A Clearwater.

After reaching base in all four of his plate appearances Saturday, Quinn wasn't able to build on that performance in his subsequent game for Clearwater, but the fact that he played on back-to-back days suggests his return from the injured list is on the horizon. The Phillies could activate him ahead of Monday's series opener versus the Nationals.