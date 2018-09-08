Phillies' Roman Quinn: Potentially available despite small fracture
Quinn has a small fracture in his foot but could be available off the bench if he can tolerate the pain, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
The fracture presumably occurred when Quinn hit a ball off his foot earlier in the week. The Phillies don't believe he can aggravate the issue by playing on it, but the foot is still tender, so the outfielder may need to miss at least a few games. That's a blow for the Phillies, as the Quinn has hit .338 with seven steals in 33 games. Odubel Herrera's role will be secure until Quinn is ready to start again.
