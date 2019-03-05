Quinn is recovering from his oblique strain faster than expected and could be ready by Opening Day, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

The news is mixed, as it's good that Quinn is ahead of schedule but it hadn't been clear originally that his status for Opening Day was in serious doubt. Fellow center fielder Odubel Herrera has a hamstring strain of his own but appears to be on a faster timeline. Quinn should still factor into the Phillies' outfield picture when healthy, but if he misses most or all of spring training then his chances of securing the majority of at-bats in center field early in the year will be quite low.