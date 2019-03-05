Phillies' Roman Quinn: Progressing faster than expected
Quinn is recovering from his oblique strain faster than expected and could be ready by Opening Day, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
The news is mixed, as it's good that Quinn is ahead of schedule but it hadn't been clear originally that his status for Opening Day was in serious doubt. Fellow center fielder Odubel Herrera has a hamstring strain of his own but appears to be on a faster timeline. Quinn should still factor into the Phillies' outfield picture when healthy, but if he misses most or all of spring training then his chances of securing the majority of at-bats in center field early in the year will be quite low.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's team of experts and advanced computer model just revealed their 2019 draft ki...
-
Strategies for NL-only leagues
There are consequences to cutting the player pool in half. Scott White examines them for the...
-
Spring Notes: Reds OF coming into focus
Do the Reds' outfield plans include Matt Kemp? Do the Mets' first base plans include Dominic...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Introducing 'Replacement Level Drafting'
Find the best path through your draft no matter how it does with the Replacement Level Drafting...