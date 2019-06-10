Quinn (groin) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Clearwater on Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Quinn will play seven innings in the outfield for Clearwater on Monday before playing nine innings as DH on Tuesday. If the speedy outfielder is able to get through those contests without any issues, it sounds like a return won't be too far behind. "I think he feels pretty close to being ready," manager Gabe Kapler said.

