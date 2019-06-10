Phillies' Roman Quinn: Ready for rehab stint
Quinn (groin) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Clearwater on Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Quinn will play seven innings in the outfield for Clearwater on Monday before playing nine innings as DH on Tuesday. If the speedy outfielder is able to get through those contests without any issues, it sounds like a return won't be too far behind. "I think he feels pretty close to being ready," manager Gabe Kapler said.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start