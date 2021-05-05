Quinn had X-rays come back negative and received nine stitches on his right index finger after exiting Tuesday's game versus Milwaukee, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury on a bunt attempt during the second inning and initially stayed in the game, but he was replaced by Odubel Herrera during the following frame. Quinn should be considered day-to-day for now, but a trip to the injured list could be in store if the stitches affect his ability to throw the ball or grip a bat.