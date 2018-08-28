Quinn went 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Nationals.

Quinn tweaked his left hamstring in Saturday's matchup against the Blue Jays, and after sitting out Sunday, he appeared good to go in the series opener. The 25-year-old has pieced together a modest six-game hitting streak following Monday's performance, going 10-for-20 with three extra-base hits and five RBI during that stretch. He's batting .350 with seven RBI and five stolen bases through 25 games this season.