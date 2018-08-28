Phillies' Roman Quinn: Records triple, swipes bag vs. Washington
Quinn went 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Nationals.
Quinn tweaked his left hamstring in Saturday's matchup against the Blue Jays, and after sitting out Sunday, he appeared good to go in the series opener. The 25-year-old has pieced together a modest six-game hitting streak following Monday's performance, going 10-for-20 with three extra-base hits and five RBI during that stretch. He's batting .350 with seven RBI and five stolen bases through 25 games this season.
More News
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Healthy and leading off•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Earning increased playing time•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Eventful day in doubleheader•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Delivers clutch pinch-hit double•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Gets three more hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...