Quinn went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI in Monday's win over the Brewers.

Quinn drove in Philadelphia's second run of the game in the second inning with a triple to left center field, marking both his second triple and RBI of the young season. The 27-year-old is off to a slow start at the dish, going 5-for-43 over his first 24 games, but he's showing signs of life by registering a base knock in three of his last four matchups.