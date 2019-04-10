Phillies' Roman Quinn: Rehab shifts to Triple-A
Quinn (oblique) will continue his minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Quinn will shift his rehab to the highest level of the minors after appearing in a trio of rehab games with High-A Clearwater over the past week (going 4-for-for 13 with a homer and a stolen base). If everything goes as planned, the speedy outfielder could be cleared to rejoin the Phillies before Monday's series opener against the Nationals.
