Phillies' Roman Quinn: Rehab to be slowed
Quinn (groin) experienced soreness and will have his rehab scaled back, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Quinn was expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment over the weekend, though it doesn't sound like that will be the case anymore. At this point, it remains to be seen how this latest setback will affect the speedy outfielder's return timeline. With Odubel Herrera on administrative leave, look for Scott Kingery to continue to serve as the Phillies' primary center fielder for the time being.
