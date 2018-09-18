Quinn (foot) is starting in center field and hitting third Tuesday against the Mets, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Quinn was supposed to be unavailable for Monday's series opener with a foot injury, though he ended up entering as a pinch hitter and drawing a walk. He'll rejoin the starting nine Tuesday in place of Odubel Herrera with southpaw Steven Matz on the mound for the Mets. Quinn is hitting .330/.365/.527 with two homers and eight stolen bases across 37 games with the big club this season.