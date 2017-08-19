Play

Quinn remains sidelined with an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Quinn would have likely been in the majors by now, but he hasn't been able to get back on the field since suffering the elbow injury in May. It remains unclear if he will be able to return to action before the end of the year.

