Quinn underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed a ruptured left Achilles tendon, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Quinn will require surgery later this week to address the issue, and the injury carries an expected recovery time of 9-12 months. As a result, the 28-year-old will miss the rest of the year and could also be sidelined to begin the 2022 campaign. Matt Joyce could continue to see a slight increase in playing time going forward.
