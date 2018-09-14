Phillies' Roman Quinn: Returns to action vs. Miami
Quinn (foot) will man center field and bat ninth against the Marlins on Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Quinn has been sidelined since Sept. 5 after suffering a small fracture in his foot during the club's last series with Miami. Though manager Gabe Kapler stated last weekend that Quinn would be available off the bench since he couldn't really aggravate the foot any further, the Phillies refrained from using him in any capacity. On the year, Quinn is slashing .338/.369/.525 with seven RBI and seven stolen bases in 33 games.
More News
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Potentially available despite small fracture•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Banged up but available off bench•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Back at leadoff spot•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Records triple, swipes bag vs. Washington•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Healthy and leading off•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Dealing with hamstring injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...