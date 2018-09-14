Quinn (foot) will man center field and bat ninth against the Marlins on Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Quinn has been sidelined since Sept. 5 after suffering a small fracture in his foot during the club's last series with Miami. Though manager Gabe Kapler stated last weekend that Quinn would be available off the bench since he couldn't really aggravate the foot any further, the Phillies refrained from using him in any capacity. On the year, Quinn is slashing .338/.369/.525 with seven RBI and seven stolen bases in 33 games.