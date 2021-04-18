Quinn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Since Adam Haseley (personal) was placed on the restricted list Wednesday, Quinn has been splitting duties in center field with Mickey Moniak. Both players have now picked up two starts apiece since Haseley was deactivated, and a fairly even timeshare between the two could persist until one separates himself from the other in performance.
