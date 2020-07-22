Quinn's share of the playing time in center field this season remains unclear, as whoever winds up being the Phillies' Opening Day center fielder won't necessarily be the true starter throughout the year, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Whether it's Quinn or Adam Haseley roaming center Friday against the Marlins, expect both players to earn a fair number of starts until one emerges as the clear favorite. Neither player has done much at the plate in their limited major-league opportunities, with Quinn posting an 89 wRC+ in 334 plate appearances and Haseley posting a nearly-identical 88 wRC+ in 242 trips to the plate. Quinn probably has more fantasy upside should he earn a majority of the starts, as he's stolen 23 bases compared to just four for Haseley. Quinn comes with significant durability concerns, though, having never once cleared 100 games played as a professional.