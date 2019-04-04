Phillies' Roman Quinn: Set for rehab assignment
Quinn (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment at High-A Clearwater on Thursday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Since Quinn missed nearly the entirety of spring training with the oblique strain, he'll need around a week and a half to pick up at-bats in the minors before likely being activated from the injured list around mid-April. With no minor-league options remaining, Quinn has a good chance to stick with the big club all season, though he'll be limited to a depth role unless one of the Phillies' top three outfielders succumbs to an injury.
