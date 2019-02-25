Phillies' Roman Quinn: Shines in leadoff role
Quinn went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's Grapefruit League action against Detroit.
Quinn started things off with a bang, collecting a single and a stolen base in the first frame. He's certainly not a favorite to win a starting job at this point, but his impressive speed could be a reason to keep an eye on him in deeper leagues as Opening Day approaches.
More News
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Steals 10th base•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Rejoins starting nine•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Unavailable Monday•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Smacks second homer•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Returns to action vs. Miami•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Potentially available despite small fracture•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 30 spring position battles
Will Garrett Hampson seize the starting second base job for the Rockies? Where's Nick Senzel's...
-
What changes in AL-only drafts?
Cutting the player pool in half creates a number of scarcities. Scott White highlights some...