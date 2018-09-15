Quinn went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three RBI in Friday's victory over Miami.

Quinn delivered a solo blast to left field in the second inning, and he plated a pair in the fourth on a fielder's choice. The 25-year-old owns a .345/.375/.560 slash line this season, although the sample size is small, given he's appeared in just 34 games this year.

