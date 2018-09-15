Phillies' Roman Quinn: Smacks second homer
Quinn went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three RBI in Friday's victory over Miami.
Quinn delivered a solo blast to left field in the second inning, and he plated a pair in the fourth on a fielder's choice. The 25-year-old owns a .345/.375/.560 slash line this season, although the sample size is small, given he's appeared in just 34 games this year.
More News
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Returns to action vs. Miami•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Potentially available despite small fracture•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Banged up but available off bench•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Back at leadoff spot•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Records triple, swipes bag vs. Washington•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Healthy and leading off•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...