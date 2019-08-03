Phillies' Roman Quinn: Smashes third homer
Quinn went 3-for-6 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored Friday against the White Sox. He also took the loss, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over two innings.
Quinn delivered a solo blast to right field during the third inning, and he also was called on to pitch the final two frames of the contest. The 26-year-old has struggled at the dish through 33 games this season (.169/.256/.312 slash line), though Friday night's performance was a step in the right direction.
