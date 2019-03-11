Quinn continues to progress in his recovery from a right oblique strain and recently resumed running, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Quinn has been sidelined for more than two weeks with the injury and saw his playing-time outlook take a turn for the worse when the Phillies signed superstar outfielder Bryce Harper earlier this month. Despite the lack of recent at-bats and his blocked path to a starting role, Quinn still has a decent shot to break camp with the club if healthy since he has no minor-league options remaining. The same applies to another reserve outfield candidate in Aaron Altherr, leaving the Phillies will some tough roster decisions to make ahead of Opening Day.