Quinn continues to progress in his recovery from a right oblique strain and recently resumed running, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Quinn has been sidelined for more than two weeks with the injury and saw his playing-time outlook take a turn for the worse when the Phillies signed superstar outfielder Bryce Harper earlier this month. Despite the lack of recent at-bats and his blocked path to a starting role, Quinn still has a decent shot to break camp with the club if healthy since he has no minor-league options remaining. The same applies to another reserve outfield candidate in Aaron Altherr, leaving the Phillies will some tough roster decisions to make ahead of Opening Day.

More News
Our Latest Stories