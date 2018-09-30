Phillies' Roman Quinn: Steals 10th base
Quinn went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Saturday's victory against the Braves.
While he didn't offer any run production, Quinn batted fifth and swiped his 10th bag of the season in just 139 plate appearances in his first major-league season. The Phillies might have at least one outfield opening for 2019, assuming Rhys Hoskins and Odubel Herrera are their top two. Given the underwhelming lot of Nick Williams, Aaron Altherr and infield-outfield piece Scott Kingery, the speedy Quinn could play his way into significant time again for a bigger share of next season, which at the moment makes him an intriguing late-round speed flyer looking ahead to 2019 mixed drafts.
