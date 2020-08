Quinn went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored Friday as the Phillies beat the Braves 7-4 in 11 innings.

Quinn swiped his sixth base of the season, putting him in a tie for third-most in the league. Quinn hasn't done much damage at the plate as he only has a home run and four RBI in 63 at-bats as a backup outfielder and will need to stay active on the base path in order to have any fantasy value.