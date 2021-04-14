Quinn will start in center field and bat eighth Wednesday against the Mets.
Making his third start in four games, Quinn could be in store for an extended run as the Phillies' everyday center fielder after Adam Haseley (personal) was placed on the restricted list Wednesday. Quinn will likely bat near the bottom of the lineup whenever he starts, but he'll have some appeal for fantasy managers in deeper mixed leagues and NL-only formats looking for help in stolen bases. Over his 160 career MLB games, Quinn has gone 37-for-43 in steal attempts.