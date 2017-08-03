Phillies' Roman Quinn: Still sidelined due to elbow injury
Quinn (elbow) remains without a timetable for his return to action, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Quinn is sidelined with a ligament injury to his left arm. He has not played in a game since May 28. GM Matt Klentak said the team still hopes to have Quinn back on the field before the end of the season. He could get a look in the majors in September if he can get back on the field at Triple-A Lehigh Valley sometime this month.
