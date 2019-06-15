Quinn (shoulder) is no longer expected to return to Philadelphia over the weekend after he was hit in the shoulder by a pitch during a rehab outing for Double-A Reading on Friday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Quinn reportedly felt some discomfort on his swings following the incident, though it would appear that he's merely dealing with some bruising and not a muscle issue. The Phillies do not consider the setback to be a major one, though caution is advised given Quinn's very lengthy injury history.