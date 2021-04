Quinn went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Cardinals. He was also caught stealing.

Quinn got the start in right field in place of Bryce Harper (face). It was Quinn's first start since April 24. He is batting .083 with a .344 OPS, and Quinn is only 4-for-7 on the basepaths, so the Phillies will likely continue to limit his exposure even with Mickey Moniak optioned down.