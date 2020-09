Quinn went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases in Friday's 5-3 win over the Mets.

The 27-year-old has stayed healthy this season and as a result has gotten a chance to showcase his speed, swiping eight bags in eight attempts through 29 games. In fact, the last time Quinn was caught stealing in a big-league game was nearly two years ago. The rest of his offensive profile leaves a lot to be desired, however -- he's slashing .241/.276/.373 with two homers, six RBI and 11 runs.