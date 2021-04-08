Quinn entered Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Mets on a double switch in the sixth inning, going 0-for-1 with a run scored and two stolen bases.

He put his wheels to work right away in the sixth, leading off the inning by being hit by a pitch, then swiping second and third base and coming home on a Bryce Harper groundout. Quinn has only started two of six games to begin the season and is still looking for his first hit, which isn't putting a lot of pressure on Adam Haseley for the starting role in center field, but Quinn can still make a fantasy impact when he does get into the lineup.