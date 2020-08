Quinn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Quinn started in center field in three of the previous four games, but his path to regular playing time may have gotten murkier after the Phillies activated Adam Haseley (wrist) from the injured list Saturday. With Haseley -- who is starting Sunday -- back in the fold, Quinn and Scott Kingery could be on the outside looking in for a spot in the Phillies' everyday outfield.