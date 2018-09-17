Phillies' Roman Quinn: Unavailable Monday
Quinn is unavailable Monday while resting his foot, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Quinn missed six straight games earlier in the month with a small fracture in his foot. He's been allowed to play so long as the pain is tolerable, and he returned to the lineup Friday to start each game of the Phillies weekend series against the Marlins, going 3-for-11 with a homer. He evidently still can't play every day, however, so he'll miss Monday's contest entirely.
