Phillies' Roman Quinn: Undergoes surgery Monday
Quinn underwent surgery Monday to fix a torn ligament in his right middle finger, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
After being placed on the disabled list Tuesday, Quinn's finger ended up requiring surgery, and he'll likely need between six to eight weeks to fully recover. This is an unfortunate outcome for the 25-year-old outfielder, as he was slashing .289/.340/.444 at Triple-A Lehigh Valley prior to the injury.
