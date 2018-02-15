Quinn will see reps at shortstop during spring training, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies are already looking at utilizing Quinn in a bench role because of his explosive speed, though his playing time would seemingly be limited behind Rhys Hoskins, Odubel Herrera, Nick Williams and Aaron Altherr. That said, it would definitely improve his chances of breaking camp with the big club if he proves serviceable around the infield, especially seeing as the Phillies intend to carry just a four-man bench to open the season. It would be unwise to expect much from Quinn, however, given he hasn't played shortstop since 2014 and struggled during his brief time there, committing 61 errors in 149 games from 2012-14. Either way, if he's able to earn the Phillies' final bench spot out of camp, the 24-year-old speedster could wind up being a cheap source of steals.