Phillies' Roman Quinn: Will see reps at shortstop in spring
Quinn will see reps at shortstop during spring training, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Phillies are already looking at utilizing Quinn in a bench role because of his explosive speed, though his playing time would seemingly be limited behind Rhys Hoskins, Odubel Herrera, Nick Williams and Aaron Altherr. That said, it would definitely improve his chances of breaking camp with the big club if he proves serviceable around the infield, especially seeing as the Phillies intend to carry just a four-man bench to open the season. It would be unwise to expect much from Quinn, however, given he hasn't played shortstop since 2014 and struggled during his brief time there, committing 61 errors in 149 games from 2012-14. Either way, if he's able to earn the Phillies' final bench spot out of camp, the 24-year-old speedster could wind up being a cheap source of steals.
More News
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Could fill fifth outfielder role•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Remains sidelined•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Still sidelined due to elbow injury•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Not yet ready for game action•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Out 4-to-6 weeks with UCL sprain•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Heads to MiLB DL•
-
Will humidor ruin best D-Backs?
The Diamondbacks will store their baseballs in a humidor this season, following in the Rockies'...
-
Pitching debate: Who'll join Big 4?
Has the elite top four starting pitcher group changed in Fantasy? Our baseball writers look...
-
Podcast: Talking players we love
We’re talking players we love on Valentine’s Day, plus we break down how a humidor will impact...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...