Torreyes went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 9-6 loss to the Marlins.

Torreyes plated the game's first run in the top of the second inning with an RBI single to center, his third RBI of the season. Through 10 contests in 2021, he's gone 9-for-21 with a double, two walks and two runs scored.