Torreyes' contract was selected by the Phillies on Friday.

Torreyes will claim the bench infielder role that had belonged to Neil Walker, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old should be able to fill that role well enough, as he owns a passable .279/.308/.370 slash line in 631 career big-league plate appearances, but the Phillies would likely be in trouble if he winds up in a fantasy-relevant situation.

