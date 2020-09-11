Torreyes' contract was selected by the Phillies on Friday.
Torreyes will claim the bench infielder role that had belonged to Neil Walker, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old should be able to fill that role well enough, as he owns a passable .279/.308/.370 slash line in 631 career big-league plate appearances, but the Phillies would likely be in trouble if he winds up in a fantasy-relevant situation.
More News
-
Phillies' Ronald Torreyes: Part of 60-man crew•
-
Phillies' Ronald Torreyes: Respectable spring showing•
-
Phillies' Ronald Torreyes: Invited to Phillies' camp•
-
Twins' Ronald Torreyes: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Ronald Torreyes: Earns promotion to majors•
-
Twins' Ronald Torreyes: Removed from 40-man roster•