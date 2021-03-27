Torreyes suffered a hand injury during Saturday's spring game against the Tigers, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Torreyes was hit on the hand by a pitch in the top of the fourth inning Saturday, but his X-rays came back clean. The 28-year-old should start the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
