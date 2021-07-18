Torreyes will start at third base and bat seventh Sunday against the Marlins.

Torreyes lost hold of the everyday gig at shortstop earlier this month when Didi Gregorius returned from the injured list, but Alec Bohm's placement on the COVID-19-related IL shortly before the All-Star break has opened up work for Torreyes at the hot corner. He'll man the position for a fifth straight game Sunday.