Phillies' Ronald Torreyes: Invited to Phillies' camp
Torreyes signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Tuesday as a non-roster invitee, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Torreyes primarily played for Triple-A Rochester last season, but he managed to appear in seven major-league games at the end of the year prior to being outrighted at the end of October. The 27-year-old will get the chance to compete in the Phillies' major-league camp during spring training after hitting .256/.289/.406 with 11 home runs and 42 RBI over 79 games at the Triple-A level in 2019.
